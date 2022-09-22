Gold Alert for Missing Seaford Woman

Seaford Police Department have issued a Gold Alert for 65-year-old Ellen Barb of Seaford. Attempts to contact or locate Barb have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Barb was last seen on August 31.

Barb is white, approximately 5’07” tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her clothing description is not known.

Anyone with information regarding Ellen Barb’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Seaford Police at 302-629-6645 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.