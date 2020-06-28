Gold Alert: Georgetown Man Missing

A 50-year-old Georgetown man is missing.

Delaware State Police issued a Gold Alert Sunday for Jason Quinlan, who had last been seen earlier Sunday in the area of Lewes-Georgetown Highway.

Quinlan iss 5′ 11″, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said efforts to locate or communicate with him have been unsuccessful and there is true concern for his safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Quinlan is asked to contact State Police Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.