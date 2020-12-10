Gold Alert: Greenwood Man Missing

A Greenwood man is missing, and Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 21-year-old Colby Simpson.

Simpson was last seen Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. in the Greenwood area. Police said attempts to locate him or communicate with him have not been successful, and there is true concern for his safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Colby Simpson is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-337-8253 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Simpson is described as white, 5′ 10″, about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.