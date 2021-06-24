Gold Alert: Greenwood Teenager Missing

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Greenwood teenager.

According to Delaware State Police, 17-year-old Jeremiah Ford was last seen Wednesday morning in the Greenwood area at about ten a.m. Attempts to locate Ford have not been successful, and State Police said there is concern for his safety and well-being.

Ford is black, 5’11”, 145 lbs. with short black hair, blue eyes and a scar or mark on his left knuckles. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans and was carrying a Spiderman backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jeremiah Ford is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-337-1090, or 911.