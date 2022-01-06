Gold Alert: Harrington Woman Missing

A 55-year-old Harrington woman is missing.

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for Tanya Coleman. Police said Coleman was last seen in the 600-block of South State Street Wednesday at about 5:15 p.m.

Police released this description:

Coleman is a white female, 5’6″, 110 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tanya Coleman of Harrington is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111, 911 or local police.