Gold Alert Issued for Berlin Woman Last Seen in Delmar, DE

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Berlin, MD woman. Police say 34 year old Jessica Frey was last seen in the Delmar, Delaware area on June 24th. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Frey is white, about 5′ 2” tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes – and was last seen wearing black shorts and a white Jaws T-shirt.

If you have information on Frey’s whereabouts – contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.