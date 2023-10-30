Gold Alert Issued for Dagsboro Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for 20 year old Reagan Dunn of Dagsboro. Dunn was last seen on Sunday in the Dagsboro area, but attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful. There is concern for his safety. Dunn is white, about 5′ 9” and 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy colored jacket and shorts.

If you have information – contact Delaware State Police at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.