Gold Alert Issued for Dover Woman

A gold alert has been issued for a 28-year-old Dover woman who was last seen in the area of the Bayhealth Kent Campus Thursday at about 10:35 a.m.

Dover Police released this description of Shaimere Wayman:

Shaimere Wayman

a black female, 5’9″ in height, approximately 180 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes. Wayman was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus on August 11, 2022 at approximately 10:35 a.m. At the time, she was wearing a burgundy hooded sweat shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on Shaimere Wayman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.