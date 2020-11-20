Gold Alert Issued for Felton Woman

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Missing Felton woman. Delaware State Police say 44 year old Kellie Orthman was last seen in the Felton area on Thursday night around 11:30. Attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety. Orthman is white with blonde hair and hazel eyes – and about 200 pounds – she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and flip flops. She is driving a 2018 Honda CRV with unknown registration. If you know where she is – contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

