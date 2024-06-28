Gold Alert Issued for Frankford Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Frankford man. Delaware State Police say 36 year old John Dick of Frankford was last seen leaving his home on foot on Thursday, June 27th. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Dick is white, about 6-feet tall and 160 pounds with shoulder length black hair. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie and camouflage pants.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.