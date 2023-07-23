Gold Alert Issued for Harrington Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Harrington man who was last known to be in the Harrington area on Sunday. Delaware State Police say attempts to contact or locate 36 year old Ryan Samans have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

Samans is white, about 5′ 10” and 220 pounds with blue eyes and a red beard. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hat and unknown color shirt and shorts – and he may be armed.

If you have knowledge of Samans whereabouts – contact State Police at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.