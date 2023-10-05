Gold Alert Issued for Houston, DE Teen

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 15-year-old Ethan Corkell of Houston, Delaware. Ethan left his home with his bicycle on October 4th and has not returned. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Ethan is described as a thin build white male, approximately 5’08” tall, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jeans. Anyone with information regarding Ethan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.