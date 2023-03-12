UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Kent County Woman

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 3/11/23 – The Gold Alert issued on March 10, 2023, by Delaware State Police Troop 3 for Kristen Booth has been cancelled. Kristen has been located.

============================================

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Kent County woman. Delaware State Police say 34 year old Kristen Booth was last seen in the Felton area on Thursday, March 9th. Attempts to locate or contact Booth have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety and well-being.

Booth is white, about 5′ 2” and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black boots.

If you have information – contact Delaware State Police at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.