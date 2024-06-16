Gold Alert Issued for Lewes Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Lewes man who was last seen on foot leaving the Lewes area around 11:30 Saturday night. Delaware State Police say 31 year old William Rodenbaugh made concerning statements and attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful. Rodenbaugh is white, about 5′ 8” and 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, flip-flops, a dark shirt and carrying a backpack.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.