Gold Alert Issued for Lewes Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Lewes man. Delaware State Police say 84 year old Bernard Sweetney was last seen on May 28th and attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful. There is concern for his safety. Sweetney is black, about 5′ 9” and 210 pounds. He may be operating a silver 2004 Mercedes Benz C24 with Delaware tags or a silver 2010 Dodge Caravan with Delaware tags.

If you have information on Sweetney’s whereabouts – contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.