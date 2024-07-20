Gold Alert Issued for Lewes Woman

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Lewes woman. Delaware State Police say 60 year old Laura Wheeler was last seen leaving her home around 1pm on Thursday, July 18. Attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Wheeler is white, about 5′ 7” tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and auburn-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye tank top, dark green shorts and white sandals and she may be driving a white 2018 Buick Enclave with Florida registration VG2UI.

If you have information on Wheeler’s whereabouts – contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.