Gold Alert Issued for Milford Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Milford man. Delaware State Police say 65 year old Mario Jaimez-Perez of Milford was last seen in the Laurel area Saturday morning around 11, but attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

Jaimez-Perez is Hispanic, about 5′ 5” and 150 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a black mustache. He is known for wearing thick-framed glasses and may be driving a lavender Sentra with Delaware tags 969601.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact State Police 1-302-856-5850 or Crimestoppers at 800-847-3333.