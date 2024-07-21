Gold Alert Issued for Millsboro Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Millsboro man. Delaware State Police say 56 year old Jeffrey Haeffner was last seen around 3am on July 20th leaving TidalHealth Nanticoke. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

Haeffner is white, about 5′ 10” and 230 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. It is not known if his is on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Haeffner’s whereabouts should contact State Police at Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.