UPDATED: Gold Alert Canceled for Millsboro Woman

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 7pm – The Gold Alert issued for Alexis Workman on February 25, 2023, by Delaware State Police Troop 4 has been canceled. She has been located.

===================================================

A Gold Alert has been issued for 19 year old Alexis Workman of Millsboro. Delaware State Police do not know when she was last seen and attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful. There is concern for her safety and well-being. Workman is white, about 5′ 9” and 124 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police do not have a clothing description.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts – contact State Police at Troop 4 – 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.