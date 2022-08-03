Gold Alert Issued for Milton Woman

A Gold Alert has been issued for a 20-year-old Milton woman who was most recently seen last Friday at about 4:00 p.m. in the Milton area.

According to Delaware State Police, attempts to contact or locate Shianne Hall-McBride have not been successful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Shianne Hall-McBride (photo provided by Delaware State Police)

Delaware State Police released this description:

Hall-McBride is described as a white female, approximately 5’02” tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and an average build. She was last seen with a pink backpack.

“Anyone with information regarding Shianne Hall-McBride’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.” State Police said.