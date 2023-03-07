Gold Alert Issued for Missing 15 Year Old Dover Teen

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 15 year old Destiny Hastings-Marino of Dover who was last seen in the Dover area on February 19. Attempts to locate or contact her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Hastings-Marino is white, about 5′ 1” and 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a pink tank top.

If you have information – contact State Police at 302-698-8442 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.