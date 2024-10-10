Gold Alert Issued for Missing 17-year-Old from Dover

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 17-year-old Judah Sanford of Dover. Sanford has not been seen or heard from since 7:11 p.m. on October 9th and there is a concern for his safety. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Sanford is described as a black male, 5’10” and 170 pounds with dreadlocked hair. Sanford was last seen leaving a residence in the 100 block of Lexington Place. At the time, he was wearing a black Northface jacket and black sweatpants. If you have any information on Sanford’s whereabouts, call 302-736-7111.

