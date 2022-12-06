UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED – Camden-Wyoming Man LOCATED

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 12/06/22 7:30am – The Gold Alert issued on December 5, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 3 for David Brown has been canceled. Brown has been located.

===========================================

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Camden-Wyoming man. Delaware State Police say 44 year old David Brown was last seen on Thursday, December 1 in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being.

Brown is black, 5′ 7” tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans with a red patch on the right rear pocket and tennis shoes.

If you know where Brown is – contact Delaware State Police at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.