Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Man

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Dover man. Dover Police say 33 year old Michael Jennings suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Jennings was last seen on McKee Road around 1pm on Saturday – and was wearing black pants and a blue button down shirt.

Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Jennings is black, 6′ 5” and 225 pounds with long dread locks and brown eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.