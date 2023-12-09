Gold Alert Issued for Missing Ellendale Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for an Ellendale man who was last seen in Wilmington on November 20. Delaware State Police say 29 year old Albert Triplett was seen near the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue in Wilmington – attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

Triplett is black, about 5′ 8” and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact State Police at 302-633-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.