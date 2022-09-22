Gold Alert Issued for Missing Frederica Man

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Frederica man. Delaware State Police say 40 year old Titus Young was last contacted on April 3 in the Frederica area, but attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful. There is concern for his safety and well-being. Young is black, 5′ 10” and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a darker skin complexion.

If you have information on Young’s whereabouts – contact State Police Troop 3 at 302-697-4454.