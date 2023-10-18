Gold Alert Issued for Missing Frederica Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 3 has issued a Gold Alert for 29-year-old Rachel Casas of Frederica. Rachel was last seen in the Frederica area on October 18th. Attempts to contact or locate Rachel have been unsuccessful. There is a concern for her safety and well-being. Rachel is described as a white woman approximately 5’03” tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan hoodie and black sweatpants. Anyone with information regarding Rachel Casas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.