UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Greenwood Man

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 2/7/22 – 1:50pm – Delaware State Police Troop 5 has cancelled the Gold Alert issued for Raymond Forker, 88, of Greenwood, DE. Raymond has been located.

==========================

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Greenwood man. Delaware State Police say 88 year old Raymond Forker was last seen in the Greenwood area around 6pm Friday, February 4th. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

Forker is white, 5′ 7” and 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki jacket and khaki pants. If you have information on Forker’s whereabouts – contact State Police at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.