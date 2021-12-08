UPDATED 12/8/21 – Gold Alert CANCELED for Missing Harbeson Man

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED 12/8/21 – Delaware State Police have cancelled the Gold Alert issued for 32-year-old Alexander Green of Harbeson who was reported missing on November 30, 2021. Green has been located in good condition.

Delaware State Police Troop 7 have issued a Gold Alert for 32-year-old Alexander Green. Green was last seen on November 28, 2021 at approximately 11am leaving his residence in Harbeson. Attempts to locate or communicate with him have not been successful and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Green is described as a white male, 5’ 09”, approximately 220 lbs., blue eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, rainbow sneakers, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Alexander Green’s whereabouts are asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.