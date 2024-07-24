Gold Alert Issued for Missing Harbeson Woman

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 63-year-old Karen Brown of Harbeson. Brown was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus on 640 South State Street earlier this month on July 11th and has not been seen or heard from since. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Brown is described as a black woman, who is 5’6″, and 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she was last seen. If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, please call 302-736-7111.

