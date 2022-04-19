UPDATED: Gold Alert Canceled for Harrington Man

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 4/19/22 – Delaware State Police Troop 3 is canceling the Gold Alert for William Gaylon of Harrington. William has been located.

=====================

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Harrington man. Delaware State Police say 75 year old William Galyon was last seen around noon on Thursday, April 7 in the Harrington area. Attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being. Galyon is white, about 5′ 11” and 210 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes – he does wear glasses and is possibly driving an 2018 Nissan Altima with Delaware tags – but heading to Pennsylvania. If you know of Galyon’s whereabouts – contact State Police at Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800- TIP-3333.