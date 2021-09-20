GOLD ALERT Issued for Missing Harrington Woman

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 24 year old Kayla Williams of Harrington. Williams was last seen on Saturday, September 18 at approximately 6:25pm in the Harrington area. Attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Williams is white, about 5′ 2″ and 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and white shorts and may be operating a light blue Chrysler Town and Country van in the Harrington or Magnolia area.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’s whereabouts should contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333