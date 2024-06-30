Gold Alert Issued for Missing Houston Teen

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 16 year old boy from Houston. Police say Ethan Corkell was last seen leaving his home on Saturday and attempts to locate him have not been successful. There is concern for his safety and well-being.

Corkell is white, about 5′ 10” and 150 pounds and was last seen wearing tan shorts and camouflage crocs. He was riding a bicycle and was headed in the direction of Milford.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact State Police at Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.