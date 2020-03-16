UPDATED: Missing Laurel Man Found Dead Near Selbyville

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have identified the person who was found dead on March 2 near Polly Branch Road and Route 17. He is 36 year old David Hickey of Laurel, who has been missing since last September. Police say the cause and manner of death have not been determined, but there doesn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances related to his death.

A Gold Alert has been issued for a 36 year old Laurel man who has been reported missing. Delaware State Police say David Hickey was last seen on September 29 – and may have been in the area of Polly Branch Road near Selbyville. Hickey is 5’ 6” and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He does NOT have a vehicle. Attempts to locate or contact him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. If you know where Hickey is – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.