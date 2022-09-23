Gold Alert Issued for Missing Lewes Man in Dover Area

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Lewes man who was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus around 6:44 Friday morning. Police say 38 year old Joshua Kreamer suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Kreamer is white, 5′ 8” and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and unknown color sweatpants.

If you have information – contact Dover police at 302-736-7111.