Gold Alert Issued for Missing Lewes Teen

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Lewes. Delaware State Police say 15 year old Ian Mifflin was last seen in the Lewes area on Monday, June 19th. Attempts to contact or locate Mifflin have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Mifflin is black, about 5′ 8” and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Police have no picture of the teen but ask anyone with information on Mifflin’s whereabouts to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.