Gold Alert Issued for Missing Lewes Teen

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Lewes teen. Delaware State Police say 15 year old Ella Dietz was last seen around 10 Monday night in the Lewes area and attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful. There is concern for her safety. Dietz is white, 5′ 8” and 150 pounds with brown hair with blonde streaks in the front and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and leggings, orange Crocs and carrying a cow print blanket and purple stuffed animal.

If you have information on Dietz’s whereabouts contact State Police at 302-703-3290 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.