Gold Alert Issued for Missing MD Man Possibly in Harrington Area

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Denton, MD man. Delaware State Police say 40 year old Jason Corkell was last seen in the Harrington area Sunday morning. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being.

Corkell is white, about 5′ 8” and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have information on Corkell’s whereabouts – contact DSP at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.