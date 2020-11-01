Gold Alert Issued for Missing Milford Man

Image courtesy Milford PD

Milford Police have issued a Gold Alert for 23 year old Ryan Nay of Milford. He was last seen between 2 and 3:30 Halloween morning at a home on Pebblebrook Drive in Milford. Nay is white – about 5’ 10” and 160 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie and may be driving a black Jeep Compass with Delaware tags. Police have not been able to contact Nay to check on his welfare and there is concern for his safety. If you know of his whereabouts – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.