Gold Alert Issued for Missing Milford Man

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 80 year old Robert Paul of Milford. Paul was last seen driving in the area of I-95 and Route 1 on Friday, November 3. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

Paul is black, about 5′ 6” tall and 170 pounds and was wearing a plaid shirt. He was driving a black Dodge Dakota pickup with unknown registration.

Anyone who knows of Paul’s whereabouts – contact State Police at 302-633-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.