Gold Alert Issued for Missing Millsboro Teen

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for 15 year old Mariah Stuart of Millsboro. Delaware State Police say Stuart was last seen around 9:45am on Thursday in the Millsboro area, however attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful. There is concern for her safety. Stuart is white, about 5′ 1” and 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing unknown color shorts and a t-shirt.

If you have information – contact Troop 7 at 302-703-3290 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.