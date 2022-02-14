Update: Gold Alert Canceled for Milton Man

Image courtesy DSP

(UPDATE: Delaware State Police said Monday night that Benjamin Williams of Milton has been located, and a gold alert that was issued for him has been canceled.)

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 49 year old Benjamin Williams of Milton. Williams was last seen Monday, February 14 around 4am in the area of Harbeson Road in Milton. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his health and safety.

Williams is white, 5′ 7″ and 227 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, a gray shirt and black jacket and was traveling on foot to an unknown destination. If you have information on his whereabouts – contact State Police at Troop 7 – 302-644-5020.