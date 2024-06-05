Gold Alert Issued for Missing Milton Man

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 40-year-old Daniel Uffelman of Milton. He was last seen on June 4th on Walkabout Lane in Milton. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful. There is a concern for his safety and well-being. Daniel is described as a white man, about 5’02″ tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. His destination is unknown. Anyone with information regarding Daniel Uffelman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

