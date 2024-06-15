UPDATED: Gold Alert Canceled for Missing Pennsylvania Man Last Seen in Dagsboro Area

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 7:45am – Delaware State Police Troop 4 for Lorenzo Ramunno has been canceled. He has been located.

A Gold Alert has been issued for 28 year old Lorenzo Ramunno of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania who was last seen leaving the Dagsboro area around 4:45pm Friday. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and Delaware State Police say he made statements causing concern for his safety and well-being.

Ramunno is white, about 5′ 10” tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen in a yellow shirt with green lettering and may be driving a 2020 black Toyota Tacoma with Delaware tags (C79613).

If you have information on Ramunno’s whereabouts – contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.