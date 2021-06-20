UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED – Rehoboth Beach Man has been Located

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 6:30pm – The Gold Alert has been canceled. Thomas Lomax has been located.

==============================

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Rehoboth Beach man. Delaware State Police say 78 year old Thomas Lomax was last seen early this morning around 2:30 in the Rehoboth area. Lomax is white, 5′ 8″ and 160 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and jeans. He is possibly driving a silver 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with Delaware tags. Attempts to locate Lomax have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his well-being. If you know where Lomax is – contact State Police – 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.