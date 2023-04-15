Gold Alert Issued for Missing Seaford Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for 68 year old Roger Nebel of Seaford who was last seen in the Seaford area on Monday. Delaware State Police say attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Nebel is white, about 6-feet tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and long gray hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve yellow shirt and blue jeans.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact State Police at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.