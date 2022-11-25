UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Missing Selbyville Man

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 4:30pm The Gold Alert issued for John Vittek on November 25, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 4 has been canceled. He has been located.

==============================================

A Gold Alert has been issued for 86 year old John Vittek of Selbyville. Delaware State Police say he was last seen Thanksgiving Day in the Selbyville area, but attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Vittek is white, 5′ 11” and 170 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.

If you know where Vittek is – contact State Police at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.