Gold Alert Issued for Missing VA Teen in Rehoboth Beach Area

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Virginia teen. Delaware State Police say 17 year old Charlotte Calvert of Front Royal, VA was last seen in the Rehoboth Beach area on Thursday. Attempts to contact of locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety. Calvert is white, about 5′ 6” and 150 pounds with short brown hair, blue eyes and braces.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored short sleeve shirt, camouflage pants, dark colored sneakers and a purple backpack. She may be riding a light blue bicycle with a front wicker basket.

If you have any information on Calvert’s whereabouts – contact State Police at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.