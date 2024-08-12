Gold Alert Issued for Seaford Woman

Seaford Police have issued a Gold Alert for 81 year old Mary Lynne Handy of Seaford. Police say she left her residence on Sunday to pick up her son from the bus station in Salisbury at 8:30pm but never arrived. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Handy is white, about 4′ 9” and 150 pounds with blue eyes and black hair. She is driving a silver 2019 Chevy Spark.

Anyone with information on Handy’s whereabouts – contact Seaford Police at 302-639-6645 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333

.