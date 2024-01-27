UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Selbyville Woman

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 01/27/24 – 7:40am – The Gold Alert issued on January 26 by the Delaware State Police Troop 4 for Brenda Stickley has been cancelled. Brenda has been located.

A Gold Alert has been issued for 39 year old Brenda Stickley of Selbyville who was last seen on January 22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety. Stickley is white, about 5′ 2” and 130 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, jean jacket and black ankle boots. She is driving a silver Honda minivan with Maryland temporary tags.

If you know where Stickley is – contact Delaware State Police at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.